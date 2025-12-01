Gail’s to open 40 bakeries after creating 500 jobs

Gail's is valued at £500m.

Bakery chain Gail’s is to open 40 new sites by the end of February after creating almost 500 jobs during its latest financial year.

The London-headquartered business said the new locations will all be open by 28 February, 2026, and it has plans to launch similar numbers “going forward”.

The expansion comes after Gail’s opened 36 new sites in the year ending February 2025.

During its most recent financial year, Gail’s increased its headcount from 3,534 to 4,022.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show the chain’s revenue rose from £231.7m to £278m in the 12 months to 28 February, 2025.

Its wholesale revenue went from £83.7m to £96.3m and its retail earnings grew from £179m to £219.8m.

However, its pre-tax loss widened from £7.4m to £7.8m over the same period.

A Gail’s spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have delivered strong year-on-year growth.

“This performance is underpinned by the increasing demand for high-quality, nutrient dense food, and by the support of the communities we serve.

“We will continue to build on this momentum by growing with purpose and remaining committed to improving access to good food.”

Gail’s owner looking for new investors

Gail’s is led by chairman Luke Johnson, chief executive Tom Molnar and restaurant investor Henry McGovern as well as director Bradley Palmer.

The chain has been the subject of sales reports since March 2024 when it was said to be valued at £200m.

That possible valuation then rose to £500m as of December last year.

Bain Capital, which owns Gail’s, was reported last month to have renewed its search for new investors in the bakery chain, with Goldman Sachs retained to consider options for the company.

A statement signed off by the board said: “Over the year, trading was strong – with the group opening 36 new retail bakeries and continuing to see healthy growth in our established locations.

“In addition the wholesale part of the business continued to grow its large food service business – from its bakeries in London, Manchester and Bath, and due to the continued success of the brands produced and sold through several large UK supermarket businesses.

“The group continues to invest in new retail openings and will continue to expand in wider geographic areas within the UK.

“In addition to the retail space, investments in production capabilities were made in the year with more production lines continuing to move into the new central bakeries in Milton Keynes.”