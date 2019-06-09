G20 vows to crack down on tech giant tax havens by 2020

In a communique issued after a meeting in Japan, the finance ministers said they would compile new rules to close controversial tax loopholes by 2020. Read more: Tech firms urge Tory leadership candidates to back UK’s digital sector
“At the moment we have two pillars and I feel we need both pillars at the same time for this to work,” Japanese finance minister Taro Aso told reporters, according to Reuters. “The proposals are still a little vague, but they are gradually taking shape.” Discussions over a potential tightening of tax laws have been rocked by disagreements between different states.
“We welcome the recent progress on addressing the tax challenges arising from digitisation and endorse the ambitious program that consists of a two-pillar approach,” the G20 said in the communique.