Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s job retention scheme has won wide plaudits for helping workers stay employed via furlough during the coronavirus crisis.

Furlough has been one of the fundamental pillars in the chancellor’s economic response to the crisis and it has effectively amounted to temporary state socialism.

The historic policy has seen the government – a Tory one no less – essentially nationalise large parts of the economy for a limited time and pay much of people’s wages.

But questions are now arising about how long the job retention scheme will last and how much the final bill will cost.

What is the job retention scheme?

The job retention scheme sees the government pay 80 per cent of wages, up to £2,500 a month, to workers on furlough during the coronavirus crisis. That has encouraged employers to retain staff by putting them on furlough instead of making them redundant.

Sunak introduced the scheme just days before Boris Johnson put the UK into effective lockdown last month.

The scheme required HMRC to create a new online portal for employers to apply for the job retention scheme.

The government received wide praise for the rollout of furlough, after many expected it to be a disaster.

Julian Cox, head of employment law at City law firm BLM, said: “When the portal opened people expected it to fall on its face.

“Generally speaking, people have been pleasantly surprised and it’s been relatively smooth.”

How many employees have been registered for furlough?

As of 24 April, 512,000 businesses representing 3.8m furloughed employees had applied for the scheme.

The total value of these applications is £4.5bn.

A survey from the Office of National Statistics estimates that 66 per cent of companies are applying to the scheme.

The scheme launched on 20 April and received 67,000 applications in the hour after the portal opened.

The Treasury has promised that every successful business to apply will receive payment within six days after they lodge their claim.

How much is it costing the government?

The Treasury has not released its internal estimates of how much it believes the job retention scheme will cost.

However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates it will cost £49bn if it runs until June.

Left-leaning think tank the Resolution Foundation has given similar projections.

Resolution Foundation economist Daniel Tomlinson said: “We estimate that with take-up of between 7m and 10m over three months, the scheme could cost between £30bn and £40bn in gross terms.

“The high take-up of the JRS means that it is likely to be the component of the government’s coronavirus response measures with the largest fiscal cost.”

When will the job retention scheme end?

The Treasury extended the scheme until the end of June earlier this month. However, there have been calls for it to be extended.

Nickie Aiken, MP for Cities of London and Westminster, and the Association of International Retail has written to Sunak to argue that shops and theatres will need help beyond June.

Institute of Directors chief economist Tej Parikh also called for the scheme to be extended.

“Getting the economy running again won’t be like flicking a switch, he said. “Even if lockdown measures were completely lifted, many firms wouldn’t expect demand to lift to normal levels immediately.”

“A sharp removal of the furlough scheme at the end of June could cause significant problems for some businesses. The government should explore how it could taper off the system in a flexible way.”

City A.M. understands that talks are ongoing within the Treasury about how to to end the job retention scheme.

Any extensions or modifications are likely to be based on the government’s plan to ease the lockdown.

The Times reported yesterday that the worst affected sectors may get to stay on the scheme for longer.

Those could include restaurants and shops, where social distancing measures are likely to persist after lockdown.

This would mean businesses not allowed to fully re-open until later in 2020 could stay on the scheme for longer than others.

A Treasury spokesman said no decision had been made as to any further extension of the scheme past June.