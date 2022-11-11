Breaking News
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns

FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns

By:

Less than 24 hours after FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried offered an apology over the collapse of the exchange and promised to ‘fight to do the right thing’, the 30-year-old has now filed for bankruptcy and resigned from his position as CEO.

Only yesterday afternoon, in a series of gushing tweets about taking ultimate responsibility and being “in talks with a number of players” to help raise liquidity, he offered hope to users by claiming there were various letters of intent and terms of agreement in a drive to return funds to customers.

A desperately slumped cryptocurrency market lifted significantly on the promise that “Every penny of that – and of the existing collateral – will go straight to users, unless or until we’ve done right by them”.

This afternoon, the markets have now been spooked into decline once more after FTX announced it was seeking bankruptcy protection in Delaware. It added that more than 100 corporate entities affiliated with FTX were also filing.

Following Bankman-Fried’s resignation, John Ray has been appointed to the role of CEO.

“The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximise recoveries for stakeholders,” the statement read.

The full list of companies:

  1. Alameda Aus Pty Ltd
  2. Alameda Global Services Ltd.
  3. Alameda Research (Bahamas) Ltd
  4. Alameda Research Holdings Inc.
  5. Alameda Research KK
  6. Alameda Research LLC
  7. Alameda Research Ltd
  8. Alameda Research Pte Ltd
  9. Alameda Research Yankari Ltd
  10. Alameda TR Ltd
  11. Alameda TR Systems S. de R. L.
  12. Allston Way Ltd
  13. Altalix Ltd
  14. Analisya Pte Ltd
  15. Atlantis Technology Ltd.
  16. B for Transfer Egypt
  17. B Payment Services Nigeria
  18. B Transfer Services Ltd
  19. B Transfer Services Ltd. UAE
  20. B Transfer Services Uganda
  21. Bancroft Way Ltd
  22. BitPesa Kenya Ltd.
  23. BitPesa RDC SARL
  24. BitPesa Senegal Ltd.
  25. BitPesa South Africa
    Case 22-11066 Doc 1 Filed 11/11/22 Page 7 of 23
  26. BitPesa Tanzania Ltd.
  27. BitPesa Uganda Ltd.
  28. Bitvo, Inc.
  29. Blockfolio Holdings, Inc.
  30. Blockfolio, Inc.
  31. Blue Ridge Ltd
  32. BT Payment Services Ghana
  33. BT Payment Services South Africa
  34. BT Payments Uganda
  35. BT Pesa Nigeria Ltd.
  36. BTC Africa S.A.
  37. BTLS Limited Tanzania
  38. Cardinal Ventures Ltd
  39. Cedar Bay Ltd
  40. Cedar Grove Technology Services, Ltd
  41. Clifton Bay Investments LLC
  42. Clifton Bay Investments Ltd
  43. CM-Equity AG
  44. Corner Stone Staffing
  45. Cottonwood Grove Ltd
  46. Cottonwood Technologies Ltd.
  47. Crypto Bahamas LLC
  48. DAAG Trading, DMCC
  49. Deck Technologies Holdings LLC
  50. Deck Technologies Inc.
  51. Deep Creek Ltd
  52. Digital Custody Inc.
  53. Euclid Way Ltd
  54. Exchange 4 Free Seychellen
  55. Exchange 4Free Australia Br.
  56. Exchange 4Free Ltd.
    Case 22-11066 Doc 1 Filed 11/11/22 Page 8 of 23
  57. Exchange 4Free South Africa Br.
  58. Exchange 4Free Swiss Branch
  59. Finfax Company
  60. FTX (Gibraltar) Ltd
  61. FTX Canada Inc
  62. FTX Certificates GmbH
  63. FTX Crypto Services Ltd.
  64. FTX Digital Assets LLC
  65. FTX Digital Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd
  66. FTX EMEA Ltd.
  67. FTX Equity Record Holdings Ltd
  68. FTX Europe AG
  69. FTX Exchange FZE
  70. FTX Hong Kong Ltd
  71. FTX Japan Holdings K.K.
  72. FTX Japan K.K.
  73. FTX Japan Services KK
  74. FTX Lend Inc.
  75. FTX Marketplace, Inc.
  76. FTX Products (Singapore) Pte Ltd
  77. FTX Property Holdings Ltd
  78. FTX Services Solutions Ltd.
  79. FTX Structured Products AG
  80. FTX Switzerland GmbH
  81. FTX Trading GmbH
  82. FTX Trading Ltd
  83. FTX TURKEY TEKNOLOJİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKET
  84. FTX US Derivatives LLC
  85. FTX US Services, Inc.
  86. FTX US Trading, Inc
  87. FTX Vault Trust Company
    Case 22-11066 Doc 1 Filed 11/11/22 Page 9 of 23
  88. FTX Ventures Ltd
  89. FTX Ventures Partnership
  90. FTX Zuma Ltd
  91. GG Trading Terminal Ltd
  92. Global Compass Dynamics Ltd.
  93. Good Luck Games, LLC
  94. Goodman Investments Ltd.
  95. Hannam Group Inc
  96. Hawaii Digital Assets Inc.
  97. Hilltop Technology Services LLC
  98. Hive Empire Trading Pty Ltd
  99. Innovatia Ltd
  100. Island Bay Ventures Inc
  101. K-DNA Financial Services Ltd
  102. Killarney Lake Investments Ltd
  103. Ledger Holdings Inc.
  104. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Fund, LLC
  105. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Master Fund LP
  106. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Fund, LLC
  107. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Master Fund LP
  108. Ledger Prime LLC
  109. LedgerPrime Ventures, LP
  110. Liquid Financial USA Inc.
  111. LiquidEX LLC
  112. Liquid Securities Singapore Pte Ltd
  113. LT Baskets Ltd.
  114. Maclaurin Investments Ltd.
  115. Mangrove Cay Ltd
  116. North Dimension Inc
  117. North Dimension Ltd
  118. North Wireless Dimension Inc
    Case 22-11066 Doc 1 Filed 11/11/22 Page 10 of 23
  119. Paper Bird Inc
  120. Pioneer Street Inc.
  121. Quoine India Pte Ltd
  122. Quoine Pte Ltd
  123. Quoine Vietnam Co. Ltd
  124. SNG INVESTMENTS YATIRIM VE DANIŞMANLIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
  125. Strategy Ark Collective Ltd.
  126. Technology Services Bahamas Limited
  127. Tigetwit Ltd
  128. TransferZero
  129. Verdant Canyon Capital LLC
  130. West Innovative Barista Ltd.
  131. West Realm Shires Financial Services Inc.
  132. West Realm Shires Services Inc.
  133. Western Concord Enterprises Ltd.
  134. Zubr Exchange Ltd

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.