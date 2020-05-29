The FTSE 100 has fallen as investors nervously await a press conference from US President Donald Trump that could escalate tensions with China over Hong Kong.

London’s main stock index fell 1.1 per cent in early trading to 6,153 points. The FTSE 100 is nonetheless set for a weekly gain due to optimism about the reopening of economies.

Investors also sold shares on the continent today, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down one per cent. Germany’s Dax was 1.3 per cent lower.

Asian markets moved broadly lower overnight as tensions between Washington and Beijing continued to rise. The latest relationship difficulties were sparked by China’s decision to impose a security law on the semi-autonomous city Hong Kong.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.2 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.7 per cent. China’s SSE composite rose 0.2 per cent.

US stocks closed lower after spending much of the day in the green. They are set to drop again today, according to futures prices.

Trump’s China plans unnerve FTSE 100

Investors are jittery after Trump announced he would hold a press conference about China later today. The timings are not yet clear.

It follows the decision by China’s parliament to approve the security law for Hong Kong. Many fear that it will lead to the end of the autonomous city’s special status and curtail the freedoms of Hong Kongers.

Investors worry that Trump could announce economic measures to try to punish China, which may derail the global economic recovery from coronavirus.

“The agenda is unclear but given the recent mood and legislation that has passed through Congress it is likely to be confrontational,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

The pound was up 0.1 per cent against the dollar to $1.233. The dollar was down 0.2 per cent on an index against other currencies.

Government bond prices rose, signalling that investors were buying up safe assets as they sold equities. The UK 10-year Gilt yield was at 0.187 per cent. The US 10-year Treasury yield was at 0.664 per cent.