FTSE flat even as Oxford jab approval lifts sentiment for 2021

The FTSE 100 was largely flat this morning, though traders welcomed the approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK.

The index gained Tuesday, with many stocks hitting pre-pandemic highs.

Traders were less bullish today, with the index gaining 0.1 per cent in early trading.

AstraZeneca, whose Covid-19 jab was approved by UK regulators this morning, was the biggest winner in early trading, up just north of 1.5 per cent.

The DAX and the CAC-40 were largely flat this morning. Asian markets hit record highs overnight.

There is one more day of trading to go before a break for the New Year holiday in the UK.

