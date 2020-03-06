FTSE 100 tumbles further into the red as coronavirus fears mount

The FTSE 100 fell again this morning as growing fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak shattered investor confidence.



The blue-chip index slumped as much as 1.85 per cent in morning trading, the day after Britain recorded its first death from Covid-19. The FTSE 250 slipped as much as 2.63 per cent.



The falls have erased the FTSE 100’s gains from earlier this week, and follow steep falls on Wall Street yesterday and in Asian markets overnight.



The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both ended Thursday’s session well over three per cent down. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei 225 both lost over two per cent, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.21 per cent.



European equities got off to a volatile start this morning, with Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 shedding 2.64 and 2.71 per cent respectively.



In London, Cruise operator Carnival slipped as much as 5.25 per cent to its lowest level since 2012 after one of its ships was barred from mooring in San Francisco after an outbreak of Covid-19 onboard.



Over 2,000 people are on board the Grand Princess ocean liner, including 140 British nationals.



The total number of infections in Britain now stands at 116. One older woman with underlying health problems yesterday became the first person in the country to die after contracting coronavirus.



“It was a sour end to the week for markets as investors’ hopes over a full blown equity recovery were dashed. Following renewed selling on Wall Street last night, Asia, Europe and UK stocks traded lower on Friday as markets remained very fearful about the economic and social impact of the coronavirus,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.



“Non-stop news headlines about the spread of coronavirus has caused investors to be very concerned about a global recession. This tension is likely to remain front and centre until we get some evidence that the virus can be contained,” he added.