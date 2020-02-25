FTSE 100 stages recovery after worst day in four years

The FTSE 100 has started to recover from Monday’s turbulence which saw the index close 3.3 per cent lower, its worst performance in four years.

The blue-chip stock index rose as much as 0.4 per cent in early trading, while the FTSE 250 was up 0.3 per cent to 21,175 points at 9am.

On Monday the FTSE 100 plunged as low as 3.7 per cent before closing down 3.3 per cent. It was the index’s worst performance since January 2016 when the index closed 3.46 per cent lower. The index had been gripped by panic selling after China recorded its slowest rate of economic growth in 25 years.

A large spike in coronavirus cases in Italy shook investors yesterday on concerns that the virus could spread deeper into Europe and cause economic disruption.

The rapid developments in the outbreak of the virus outside of China prompted a sell off in the FTSE 100 and other global markets on Monday morning.

The Dow Jones plunged over 1,000 points, nearly 3.56 per cent, yesterday while Nasdaq dropped nearly 3.71 per cent.

Among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were London-listed airlines Easyjet and British Airways owner IAG, down 16.19 per cent and 9.15 per cent respectively.

The airlines have staged somewhat of a recovery this morning, with Easyjet up 1.5 per cent and IAG rising 2.3 per cent.

France’s Cac index and Germany’s Dax are up marginally, 0.1 per cent at 9am.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said yesterday’s sell-off was an overreaction.

“This slowdown was indeed expected, and if investors thought that the virus wasn’t going to spread or wasn’t going to cause some minor shocks to the global economic growth, then yesterday certainly was an awakening call for them.”

