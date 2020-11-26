The FTSE 100 slipped as investors mulled over yesterday’s UK economic figures and paused after the recent vaccine-driven rally.

London’s main stock index fell 0.1 per cent, taking it down to 6,384 points. It followed a fall of around 0.6 per cent yesterday.

Read more: UK borrowing to hit record £394bn as economy shrinks 11.3 per cent

Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday laid out brutal economic data. He said the UK economy is likely to shrink 11.3 per cent in 2020, its worst collapse in 300 years. Around 2.6m people are expected to be out of work next year as unemployment hits 7.5 per cent.

Global coronavirus cases yesterday topped 60m. They are still rising in the US, and countries in Europe have imposed economically damaging lockdowns to try to curb the spread.

