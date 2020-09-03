FTSE 100 rises again after Wall Street surges overnight

The FTSE 100 jumped on this morning’s open, rising 0.9 per cent to 5,993.71 points as yesterday’s resurgence continued apace.

The FTSE 250 of mid cap companies also rose, albeit at a slower pace, and was 0.5 per cent up in early trading.

The rise capped a strong start to trading across Europe, with Germany’s DAXup more than two per cent to 13,243.43 points and the French CAC 40 1.9 per cent to 5,031.74.

Hopes that policy makers might impose new stimulus measures to aid the recovery drove the increase.

Yesterday, the Bank of England’s deputy governor Dave Ramsden hinted that more liquidity might be made available.

The impressive start came with the UK set to release service sector PMI data this morning, which analysts expect to come in at 60.1.

On the FTSE 100, takeover specialist Melrose Industries was the top riser, picking up 8.2 per cent despite posting a £581m loss this morning.

It was followed by property developer British Land, which rose 4.1 per cent, and publisher Informa, which increased by 2.9 per cent.

A strong overnight performance from US and Asian stocks also helped tee up the impressive open, with Wall Street showing its biggest daily gain since July despite disappointing payroll data.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq again posted record highs on a combination of positive sentiment over the development of a coronavirus vaccine and hope that a new stimulus package could be agreed.

