FTSE 100 rebounds after steep fall as investor sentiment improves

The UK’s FTSE 100 has opened higher after a week of choppy trading that has seen investors second-guess the recent stock market rally, as doubts set in about the economic recovery from coronavirus.

The blue-chip index jumped 1.5 per cent at the start of London trading to 5,826 points. It tumbled 2.8 per cent yesterday, however, as global sentiment darkened amid warnings over the global economy.

Asian markets were mixed overnight. They did not follow the lead of Wall Street, where indices staged a late rally as oil prices rose.

More to follow.