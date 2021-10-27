FTSE 100 pulls back from 20-month high as investors brace for budget

London’s FTSE 100 pulled back from a 20 month high this morning as investors brace for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to deliver his third budget at lunchtime today.

The capital’s premier index slipped 0.22 per cent to 7,261.88 points during the opening session.

The FTSE 100 briefly touched a 20-month high yesterday.

Investors seemed reserved ahead of Sunak outlining his spending plans and fiscal policy, waiting to comb over the details of the announcements before making any sudden moves.

Banks could rise sharply in afternoon trading if the Chancellor slashes the bank surcharge to three per cent from eight per cent.

Miners weighed the blue-chip index down during the first few hours of trading, with the likes of Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto all sliding more than 1.35 per cent.

Telecoms giant BT nursed heavy losses as investors washed off news it is mounting a defence against a potential takeover bid.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: As often transpires, the contents of Rishi Sunak’s battered red briefcase were left looking like Westminster’s worst kept secret as today’s Budget enjoyed more trailers than the latest Marvel film ahead of its announcement.”

“Certainly the FTSE 100 was in sleepy mood ahead of the Budget announcement and it remains to be seen if the Chancellor can wake investors up by pulling any rabbits out of the hat this lunchtime.”

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat, with Darktrace, the cybersecurity firm, a notable casualty during the morning session, dropping 1.91 per cent.

The pound struggled against the greenback, weakening 0.28 per cent to buy $1.3726.

European shares opened down. Germany’s Dax 30 lost 0.52 per cent and pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.48 per cent.