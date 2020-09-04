FTSE 100 opens lower as US sell off weighs on markets

The FTSE 100 dropped below the 5,800 point level this morning as a ferocious sell-off of US tech stocks dragged markets down overnight.

As London’s premier index opened today it fell 0.9 per cent to 5,798.63. The FTSE 250 index of mid caps also dropped 0.3 per cent.

Losses were equally apparent across the continent, with Germany’s DAX down 1.4 per cent and the French CAC slipping 0.4 per cent.

In Asia, the Nikkei, Hang Seng and SSE Composite were also down overnight, falling 1.1, 1.4 and 0.8 per cent respectively.

On Wall Street yesterday tech stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the likes of Apple down eight per cent, Tesla nine per cent, Microsoft six per cent and Amazon five per cent.

However, given their performance thus far this year, the falls only represent a blip in an otherwise stellar run.

Richard Hunter of Interactive Investor said that the falls were a result of “a bout of healthy profit taking”.

However, he also added that a combination of new figures would have some investors worried that the US’ economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was stalling.

“Some disappointment following the ADP payrolls report earlier in the week was compounded by an uncomfortably high jobless claims number, while the service sector rebound also slowed in August”, he said.

Today, the spotlight will be on jobs data for August, with forecasts that 1.4m people will have been recorded as newly employed last month.

The concerns weighed on the FTSE 100, which is now down 23 per cent for the year, despite the positive performance of markets elsewhere around the world.