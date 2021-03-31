FTSE 100 opens lower after muted US session

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning after a muted US session as treasury yields rose to a 14 month high.

The success of the vaccine rollout in the US and global economic recovery helped to push up 10-year treasury yields which piled pressure on stocks. A muted US session fed into Asian markets overnight.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 0.3 per cent lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.1 per cent.

London’s blue-chip index is down 0.2 per cent to 6,757 points this morning in what has been a busy morning for economic data and Deliveroo’s long-awaited IPO.

UK economy holds up in final quarter

Figures from the Office of National Statistics showed the UK economy fared better in the last six months of 2020. GDP rose 16.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent in the third and fourth quarters respectively with an early estimate of one per cent growth in the last quarter beating expectations.

The economy contracted 9.8 per cent last year, marginally lower than the initial estimate of 9.9 per cent.

“At one time there had been strong belief that the fourth quarter would see a renewed economic contraction. However, it is evident that lessons have been learned in keeping activity going amid COVID-19 restrictions,” Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club.

Nationwide figures also showed that house price growth slowed in March with prices rising 5.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Deliveroo sinks on debut

Deliveroo had a lacklustre start to public trading this morning as shares crashed as much as 30 per cent within 20 minutes of trading.

The delivery firm’s shares dropped to below 300 pence per share from the offer price of 390 pence per share, wiping more than £2bn off its valuation.

The offer price is at the bottom end of Deliveroo’s pricing range after a string of fund managers said they would not take part in the deal because of concerns over the firm’s economics.

Noisy investors who challenged Deliveroo’s valuation based on its economic – the firm is yet to make a profit – look to be vindicated this morning.

“The pandemic has offered a structural growth opportunity, but it’s worth asking if lockdowns mean things are as good as they will ever be for a takeaway service. The longer-term outlook depends on how demand holds up in a post-pandemic world, and if that road to profitability looks any clearer,” Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.