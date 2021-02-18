FTSE 100 opens in the red despite mining stock gains

The FTSE 100 opened in the red this morning despite London-listed energy and mining stocks making share price gains.

The blue chip index was down 0.14 per cent.

Antofagasta led the risers with a 1.46 per cent share price jump.

Rio Tinto and Glencore were also early winners this morning, with their stocks rising 1.35 per cent and 1.15 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, tobacco giant Imperial Brands suffered a 3.46 per cent share price decline.

Glaxosmithkline’s stock fell 1.61 per cent, followed by Natwest’s 1.40 per cent share price slump.

More to follow.