FTSE 100 opens higher on fresh hopes of coronavirus vaccine

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning as hopes that a coronavirus vaccine would be developed helped buoy investor sentiment.

The blue-chip index rose as much as 0.61 per cent to 6,195 points in early trading. The FTSE 250 added 0.84 per cent after the open.

Read more: Primark owner revenue slumps as coronavirus lockdowns hammer high street brand

Risk sentiment was boosted by a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and Germany’s Biontech, which was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

A vaccine for Covid-19, which has killed more than half a million people globally and ground much of the world economy to a halt, has been long anticipated.

“Based on a vaccine trial containing 45 people, including placebos, the V-shaped recovery gnomes, are once again, reaching for the sky,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, at OANDA.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Primark-owner Associated British Foods led the FTSE 100’s risers in morning trading.

Shares in the group rose as much as 7.25 per cent after it reported that trading had been “reassuring and encouraging” following the reopening of most of its stores.

Asian markets were also boosted by renewed hopes of a vaccine, with equities nearing a four-month high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 1.5 per cent, learning levels seen in early March.

Read more: All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers falls to £121m loss during lockdown

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose over 2.23 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 2.12 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 had a more subdued session, but still ended Thursday 0.11 per cent up.