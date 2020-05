The FTSE 100 has opened higher despite data showing that the number of unemployment claims in the UK soared 70 per cent higher in April amid the coronavirus lockdown

The blue-chip index was up 0.7 per cent at 6,088 points just after the bell. It rose more than four per cent yesterday on hopes a coronavirus vaccine will soon be created.

Stocks around the world rallied yesterday, with Asian markets moving higher overnight.

More to follow.