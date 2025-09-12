FTSE 100 Live: UK GDP flatlines, Big Technologies shares tumble after legal twist

UK GDP flatlined in July, latest figures from the ONS show, in another setback for the Chancellor in delivering on her pledge to grow the economy.

The FTSE 100 is fighting through the noise as it opened above 9,300 this morning, rising by 1.2 per cent in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Mining companies took the markets by storm as all of Fresnillo, Anglo American, Glencore, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Endeavour Mining saw big increases in trading prices.



Energy giants BP and Shell suffered from falls while Sainsbury was also among the biggest fallers.



Despite political tensions and a week of scares in east Europe and the Middle East, the FTSE 100 is enjoying its streak of growth.



“That’s despite UK GDP growth coming in a little slower than expected in the second quarter, Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

