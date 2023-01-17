FTSE 100 live: Ocado drags London index away from record high

The capital’s premier index dipped 0.13 per cent to 7,849.82 points, while the domestically-focused and mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell by a steeper 0.23 per cent to 20,035.37 points (Photo by Edward Smith/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 dipped lower during opening exchanges today, driven lower by traders ditching middle-class favourite and online supermarket Ocado after it said profits have tanked.

The capital’s premier index dipped 0.13 per cent to 7,849.82 points, while the domestically-focused and mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell by a steeper 0.23 per cent to 20,035.37 points.

Read more Brits’ take home pay still falling rapidly despite record wage rises

Results out this morning from Ocado showed the firm’s profits tumbled £2.2bn over the last year, mainly caused by Brits returning to physical supermarkets after the end of pandemic restrictions.

Sales also fell short of expectations.

However, its profits are up compared to pre-Covid levels, signalling a greater proportion of consumers could have adopted online shopping in the long run.

Its shares tanked to the bottom of the FTSE 100, shedding nearly five per cent.

FTSE 100 bullish start to 2023 cools

Source: TradingView

Ocado’s drop partly arrested the FTSE 100’s strong start to 2023. It has gained around four per cent, sending it close to its highest level ever of just over 7,900 points.

Investors will be eyeing remarks from the world’s economic and business leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual jamboree in Davos today.

The world is teetering on the edge of a recession, the findings of a survey of the globe’s chief economists released yesterday by the WEF showed.

Fresh jobs data from the Office for National Statistics this morning showed private sector pay is rising at the fastest pace on record at over seven per cent, raising the risk of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

“Is this a wage price spiral? Not quite, but close enough to warrant attention,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, said.

The pound strengthened a bit over 0.2 per cent against the US dollar.

Oil prices were broadly flat.