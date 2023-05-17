FTSE 100 live: London slips after JD Sports profits as US recession fears add to debt ceiling worries

London’s FTSE 100 index slipped slightly on Wednesday morning as bad noises from the US put off investor sentiment.

The capital’s premier index fell 0.19 per cent to 7,736.15 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.61 per cent to 19,156.07 points.

US lawmakers are locked in talks over the debt ceiling with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning that the government might run out of cash as soon as June. In the event of a default the global financial system could be plunged into turmoil, Yellen warned.

Meanwhile there are signs that the US consumer is starting to slow down after months of sturdy consumption. US retail sales came in below expectations while Home Depot underperformed too.

“US recession worries are back to being front and centre after Americans showed signs of becoming more edgy about spending,” Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susannah Streeter commented.

JD Sports was amongst the worst performers on the FTSE 100, falling nearly five per cent despite delivering profits ahead of expectations. Markets were concerned however as the sports retailer took a £554m hit on its investments.

Excluding the writedown, the Manchester based company saw pre-tax profits £991.4 million in the year ending January 2023, up from £947.2m on the previous year.

It is currently ploughing ahead with a five year growth strategy, which has seen it eye expansion in North American and European markets.

Finalto’s Neil Wilson commented: “Sales exceeded £10bn for the first time with solid progress made in the US, and with plans to open a lot more stores investors should expect more growth. The question will be about execution, margins and market share but so far so good.”

“The FTSE 100 started Wednesday on the back foot as whispers in Washington about an impasse in debt ceiling talks soured the market mood,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“The first ever default on US debt is unthinkable and the likeliest outcome is an eleventh-hour deal but, as the beginning of June deadline for raising the debt ceiling signalled by US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen draws closer, nervousness is likely to build.

Experian also fell nearly five per cent as markets were unimpressed by the firm’s forward guidance.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s Steve Clayton said: “Experian have delivered the growth expected and have painted an outlook which although rosy is, to be honest, no better than that which the market was already expecting them to paint.”

Watches of Switzerland also slumped despite reporting a rise in revenue in the latest financial year. Its shares were down nearly eight per cent.

Investors may have been worried by the forecast of a “modest sales decline” in the first quarter of the new financial year.

The pound slipped 0.3 per cent to $1.244.