FTSE 100 live: London markets rise after US Senate passes debt ceiling deal

FTSE 100

London’s markets opened higher on Friday morning as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the US Senate approved a deal to lift the debt ceiling.

The capital’s premier index climbed 0.43 per cent to 7,522.15 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.63 per cent to 18,945.35 points.

Yesterday evening, the deal agreed by President Biden and the Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy passed through the Senate with bipartisan support, bringing the debacle over the debt ceiling to a close.

The deal was passed just days before the world’s largest economy would have fallen into default, risking global financial stability.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Bill’s passage means “America can breathe a sigh of relief”.

In London Ocado was the FTSE 100’s top riser after it survived relegation from the bluechip index.

The online grocer survived after its partner M&S beat expectations in its final results. British Land was demoted in Ocado’s place.

Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Rio Tinto were all up this morning as well, tracking higher commodity prices.

On the FTSE 250, animal drugmaker Dechra rose nearly eight per cent after it backed a £4.5bn takeover bid from Swedish investment firm EQT.

The deal represents a 44 per cent premium to Dechra’s last closing share price.

The take private swoop comes amid a flurry of takeovers in the capital from foreign buyers this year and may fuel further fears of a bargain hunt on London’s markets.

The pound remained steady at $1.2526.