FTSE 100 live: London markets open lower on strong pound ahead of Fed and ECB next week

Markets in London opened lower on Friday as a stronger pound and uncertainty over the global economy weighed on investor sentiment.

The FTSE 100 was trading slightly lower while the FTSE 250 was down 0.2 per cent in early trading.

Caution was the watchword in London this morning ahead of next week, which will be big for central banks.

As Finalto’s Neil Wilson commented, “markets may be a little cautious with a huge central bank calendar next week with not only the Fed, but also the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan in action. Meanwhile, key US CPI inflation is due up on Tuesday.”

Markets are pricing in rate hikes across the board following hikes in Canada and Australia earlier this week. With central banks still focused on inflation, there is likely to be little respite for global growth either.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the eurozone had slid into recession in the first three months of the year. Consumers have cut spending as a result of surging inflation, the data showed.

Expectations for further hikes has pushed the pound up to around $1.2560 which in turn has weighed on London’s biggest companies, many of which make their profits overseas.

The FTSE 100’s worst performer was Croda after it warned that full year profits were likely to be lower than last year due to lower sales volumes.

The chemicals company pointed to destocking as the cause of the drop in sales. Its shares were down nearly 14 per cent.

Tesco was also trading lower after it was reported to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for unclear pricing. Its shares were down 0.6 per cent.

According to consumer group Which?, Tesco did not display proper unit pricing, such as price per 100 grams, on Clubcard prices.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We always take care to ensure we are compliant which is why we asked Trading Standards to review our approach on Clubcard Prices.”

Elsewhere Amigo shares jumped over 200 per cent after it reported that it might be able to secure investment from shareholder and financier Michael Fleming.

Although the supreme lender stressed it was unlikely, markets were more than happy to jump on any hint of progress.