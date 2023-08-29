FTSE 100 live: London markets catch up with peers after bank holiday break

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 recorded strong gains

London’s markets started the day strongly with both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 recording strong gains, catching up with global markets after the UK’s bank holiday yesterday.

The bluechip FTSE 100 climbed 1.4 per cent to 7,442.18 while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 1.5 per cent to 18,395.81. Many markets around the world saw strong trading yesterday, when trading was closed in the UK.

Investors were given a boost today by data which showed that inflationary pressures in food continued to ease.

Food inflation fell to 11.6 per cent in August, down from 14.3 per cent in July, according to fresh figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

“The punishing rate of price rises that shoppers have been enduring is easing off in the UK, which will provide some much needed relief after many months of double digit hikes in the cost of groceries,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown said.

Bunzl was among the FTSE 100’s top risers after raising its profit guidance for the year ahead and lifting its interim dividend by 5.2 per cent in its half year results. It climbed 3.9 per cent.

The outsourcing firm announced the acquisition of two more companies in Poland and the Netherlands, taking the number of acquisitions to 12 for the year.

“Acquisitions remain key to the Bunzl story, with £350m committed so far this year. Strong cash generation underpins self-funded growth and the 12 acquisitions announced so far this year highlight the intent,” Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.

Other top risers included Prudential, which rose 3.9 per cent, and Ocado, which jumped 3.6 per cent.

Commodity giants also tracked metal prices higher after the Chinese government introduced some supportive measures for its stumbling economy. Fresnillio was up 2.4 per cent, Glencore 2.1 per cent and Anglo American 2.0 per cent.