FTSE 100 live: London lower as services PMI paints ‘shocking picture’ of UK economy

FTSE

London’s markets opened lower on Tuesday morning after fresh data showed a dip in the UK’s services sector.

The Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for Britain’s services sector showed a reading of 49.5 in August, down from 51.5 in July.

It is the first time the index showed a negative reading since January, with any score below 50 indicating that the sector has shrunk, heightening the risk that UK could head into a recession later this year.

“Service providers saw customer spending reverse course during August as higher borrowing costs, subdued business confidence, and stretched household finances all acted to curtail sales opportunities,” Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey, said.

The FTSE 100 was down by around 0.3 per cent this morning shortly after the figures were released. The FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the UK domestic market, was also down by a similar amount.

There are also concerns about fresh data from China, where the PMI for services in August fell to 51.8 from 54.1 in July – well below consensus expectations of 53.0.

AJ Bell’s investment director Russ Mould said that after yesterday’s rally “fizzled out”, the FTSE 100 was “on the back foot” today.

“Nagging worries about the Chinese economy are a big contributing factor to the change in mood – the latest PMI reading from the services sector painting a shocking picture,” he said. “Undoubtedly expectations for a Chinese economic recovery following the removal of zero-Covid measures got way ahead of themselves, but the manner in which things have panned out is probably worse than even most of the sceptics would have predicted.”

“With no direction provided from the US, where Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day public holiday, it’s no surprise European stocks have drifted lower,” he added.

The biggest faller in the FTSE 100 was Ashtead, which was down more than five per cent after the industrial equipment rentals firm cut its UK revenue growth forecast. B&M’s shares were also down by the same figure.