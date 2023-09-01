FTSE 100 live: London flat on house price data and before US payroll figures

London’s FTSE 100 index started Friday in the green on a quiet results day, as investors look to US payroll figures after lunch for signals of more rate hikes.

The capital’s premier blue-chip index was half a per cent up after the open, led by surging shares for Johnson Matthey.

The British chemicals maker was up more than 14 per cent, after the New York-based investment arm of Standard Industries doubled its stake in the firm.

Direct Line’s shares were also down 1.7 per cent this morning, following news it had agreed to pay redress to customers after admitting an error in the calculation of new insurance rules, which meant it overcharged customers by some £30m.

Earlier in the week, the company joined the FTSE 100 in its latest shake-up.

Nationwide’s housebuilding index published this morning showed house prices were down 0.8 per cent in August, and growth had slowed to 2009 levels.

This damaged investor confidence in housebuilder Persimmon, which just dropped out of the index this week, while Unite Group, and which provides student accommodation, also led losses.

Following the sharpest year-on-year decline in house prices for 14, years, Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The softening is not surprising, given the extent of the rise in borrowing costs in recent months, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels.

“For example, mortgage approvals have been around 20 per cent below the 2019 average in recent months and mortgage application data suggests the weakness has been maintained more recently.

“Nevertheless, a relatively soft landing is still achievable, providing broader economic conditions evolve in line with our (and most other forecasters’) expectations.”

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, said: “With mortgage rates set to remain between 5.5% and 6.0% for the next 12 months, and second-hand supply on the market becoming less tight, we think the August data marks the start of a significant further drop in house prices.

“Indeed the RICS survey, which is the best leading indicator of house prices, is consistent with house prices falling by a similar amount month-on-month for the next five months at least.”

The FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the UK domestic market, was broadly flat this morning at around 0.06 per cent.

At around 1pm UK time there is data being released about US payroll, which may give an indication as to whether the Federal Reserve will press on with more interest rate increases.

Yesterday, the FTSE 100 was in the green for most the day as it went on one of its longest winning streaks for a while, but finished in the red.

Investors appeared to remain subdued amid concern over the prospect of inflation remaining high, and the prospect of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

Its chief economic Huw Pill said yesterday the central bank wasn’t done yet potentially, and it would need to remain hot on keeping inflation down, saying there’s “no room for complacency.”

Many will therefore be looking to what the Federal Reserve will be doing when it makes its next rate decision, with a major factor being US payroll, as it would have an impact on inflation.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Next up on the economic data front is the US payroll data due later. A tighter-than-expected job market will add fuel to the inflation fire, while a slowdown would be welcome and suggest that monetary tightening is starting to have some effect.

“There’s growing hope that interest rates are going to remain in their current position, rather than rise, at the next meeting, and the jobs data will be an important component of that. There’s also an argument to say that we’ve only just started restrictive cuts, everything else has been playing catch up to deal with inflation, so if heat is to come out the economy, cuts may be needed.

“There’s a disconnect between economic reality and interest rate expectations at the moment, which could lead to some disappointment on the markets.”

Meanwhile, China was in focus after Caixin figures revealed activity in the country’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew in August, to 51.0 from 49.2, coming in above the 50.0 that separates contraction from expansion.

Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said: “In August, the manufacturing sector showed overall improvement. Apart from sluggish exports, the gauges for supply, total demand, and employment were all in expansionary territory.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “What supported the FTSE 100 in particular was news of more Chinese stimulus, which helped break a losing streak for China’s mainland indices and lifted UK-listed stocks with exposure to the world’s second largest economy – most notably the miners.”

“The key US non-farm payrolls number is out later – the earliest release based on hard data to offer a barometer of the American economy. The market will be hoping for signs that tightness in the labour market is easing, underpinning hopes the Federal Reserve will hit pause on rate hikes at its next meeting later this month.

“UK house price data from Nationwide was predictably gloomy. While the supportive supply and demand dynamics in the UK have spared the property market from complete collapse, the rapid increase in borrowing costs has started to shake its foundations.

“Estate agents, housebuilders and anyone with a mortgage will be praying the Bank of England gives signs it is close to the end point of rate increases when it meets on 21 September.