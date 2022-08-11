Ailing Haleon drags FTSE 100 lower as traders cheer cooling US inflation

The capital’s premier index edged 0.16 per cent lower to 7,495.42 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dipped 0.09 per cent to 20,279.13 points (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

An ongoing slide in GSK’s consumer pharmaceutical spin out firm Haleon dragged London’s FTSE 100 lower today.

The capital’s premier index edged 0.16 per cent lower to 7,495.42 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dipped 0.09 per cent to 20,279.13 points.

Aquafresh maker Haleon has been on a downward trajectory since it started trading on the FTSE 100 last month, indicating investors have not taken kindly to pharma giant GSK’s decision to break out its arm which makes mostly household hygiene products.

Its shares were down nearly 10 per cent, sending the ailing freshly created business to the bottom of the FTSE 100. They are down nearly 17 per cent since listing.

Market movements have been shallow over the last week, mainly driven by City traders getting away from their desks and heading on holiday.

August is typically a quiet month for markets as the news flow and results dry up.

Last night, Wall Street bounced after new figures revealed US inflation is cooling much quicker than expected. The tech-heavy Nasdaq escaped the longest bear market since 2008.

Prices rose 8.5 per cent annually in the world’s largest economy last month, down from a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent and lower than analysts’ expectations for a 8.7 per cent rise.

Those figures curbed investor bets on the Federal Reserve hiking interest by a huge one percentage point at its next meeting on 21 September. Some now think Jerome Powell and co will lift rates by 50 basis points.

On the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, estate agent Savills dropped nearly two per cent.

The pound was flat against the dollar. Oil prices edged higher.