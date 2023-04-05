FTSE 100 live: Direct Line shares bottom out while US recession fears could signal interest rate hike retreat

The FTSE 100 was last at 7,649.56 up 15.04 points or 0.20 per cent while the FTSE 250, which includes more UK based companies was trading down 38 points at 18,777.24.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis said a dip in US job openings and factory orders were “pointing towards a potential recession for the world’s largest economy, but the upside might be a pause in interest rates which would typically be a positive for stocks”.

“The concern is the Federal Reserve might have to sound the retreat before its war on inflation is truly done. This could leave us with the worst of all worlds – the dreaded stagflation where the economy is shrinking but prices are continuing to surge higher.

Direct Line – from sell to buy

Insurer Direct Line appeared to bounced back on Wednesday as Citi moved its rating from ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ on the shares.

Hewson said the implication were that the shares had bottomed out after a torrid period marred by a cancelled dividend amid claims of inflation and bad weather.

“The shares remain down more than 30 per cent on the level at which they started the year and it could take some time for investors who had got used to a steady stream of income from the stock to be won over.”

Stock to watch? Pizza Express to Fulham Shore

Hewson said: “Named after his father’s love of Fulham FC, David Page has scored yet again by attracting a takeover bid for his restaurant business, Fulham Shore. Japanese group Toridoll has swooped in, spying an opportunity to expand the group’s Franco Manco brand across the UK and overseas.

Page was a key figure in the roll-out of Pizza Express which subsequently was bought by private equity firm TDR Capital, and then again with Gourmet Burger Kitchen which was acquired by Nando’s owner.”

Hewson added: “One might argue that the 14.15p takeout price for Fulham Shore doesn’t fully price in its potential. Eighteen months ago, it was trading close to 20p a share, after all. But in an economically uncertain environment, the price on the table might seem reasonable given the circumstances and possibly the best deal that could emerge for some time.”

FX: Sterling takes a breath

The pound appeared to have paused in early trade after hitting its highest levels against the US dollar since June last year, Sterling’s 10 month high saw it go above $1.2500.

Sterling was last at $1,2498. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said: “Despite some dovish commentary from external Bank of England MPC member Silvana Tenreyro who said that rate cuts were likely to come quite quickly in case inflation undershoots in the coming months. Tenreyro’s comments have been largely put to one side given that inflation is still above 10 per cent and she is a minority voice on the MPC, and is due to leave in the summer.”