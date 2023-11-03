FTSE 100 live: London flat before US payroll figures

London’s FTSE 100 index continued making gains on Friday, after a strong Thursday post-Bank of England rate call (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 started at the end of the week flat following the Bank of England’s hold on interest rates on Thursday.

The capital’s premier bluechip index was called to open 33 points higher at 7,479 this morning, and continued to make gains early on, being around a 44 per cent up by 9am at 7,479.30. By midday however it was hovering in the red, at around -0.06 per cent.

FTSE 250, which is an index more aligned with the UK domestic market, was one cent up following the open, sitting handsomely at around half a per cent, down on the one per cent after the open.

There were relatively few corporate results on Friday, following a busy week. This comes after London’s FTSE 100 jumped at the close on Thursday in a rally fuelled by the Bank of England holding interest rates in line with expectations, as well as strong results from Shell and BT earlier in the day.

The biggest risers on FTSE 100 included Ocado and Sainsbury’s, both up more than three per cent.

Currys’ share price was up almost four per cent, following it confirming the £175m sale of its Greek and Cyprus arm, just two years after it took on the business.

The biggest riser on the 250 was Wizz Air, up more than eight per cent.

Wizz Air and OSB shares were also up more than five per cent, following reports out yesterday.

The FTSE may also be in the green in anticipation of US payroll figures out after midday today. It is widely expected for them to be at around 185,000, with any deviation from that figure giving an insight on the health of the US economy.

This comes after the Federal Reserve opted to hold on interest rates this week, in a sign of the US economy’s resilience and battle against inflation.

Like the Fed the Bank of England voted to hold rates this week also, in a signal on both signs of the Atlantic, that borrowers should expect ‘higher for longer’ and limited growth for foreseeable future.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “Having seen such a strong US close, European markets look set to open higher as we look towards this afternoon’s US jobs report.

“Expectations are for today’s October payrolls to come in at 185k, which has been the estimate of choice over the last three months.

“Most of the new jobs being added have been in services over the last few months and today’s ISM services data could well offer further insights into that after the payroll’s numbers have been released.”

This morning, the latest British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor, showed UK footfall fell 5.7 per cent year-on-year in October, compounding September’s 2.9 per cent decline.

Within that, high street footfall was down 4.6 per cent, while retail parks and shopping centres saw declines of 4.3 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

This comes before the so-called ‘golden quarter’ of retail in the run-up to Christmas, in which many outlets will look to cash in on Brits splashing the cash on big purchases.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Umbrellas were up as heavy rainfall descended across the UK in October, leading many shoppers to stay at home.

“As inflationary pressures on households begin to ease, some people are shopping around slightly less, braving the rain only to make their final purchases.”

“While consumer confidence may be higher than 2022, it is still very weak. The economic landscape remains tough, with input prices and cost pressures above normal levels.”

Andy Sumpter, EMEA retail consultant at Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Shopper traffic regionally [was] impacted by Storm Babet, which delivered the most severe and widespread disruptive weather of the year to date.

“The ongoing cost-of-living pressure continues, despite inflationary easing.

“As we head into the critical Christmas purchasing period, the focus [for retailers] must be on optimising their online presence or creating engaging experiences that can entice passing trade in store to be converted into sales.”