FTSE 100 jumps after US approves new coronavirus treatment

The FTSE 100 jumped after a new coronavirus treatment was authorised by the US, and reports pointed to a thaw in US-China tensions.

London’s blue-chip index rose 1.4 per cent in early trading to 6,089 points after the addition of the treatment. The FTSE 250 index of mid-cap firms rose 0.6 per cent.

Germany’s Dax was up 1.4 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was 1.6 per cent higher. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 rose 1.3 per cent.

Overnight, China’s CSI 300 rose 0.8 per cent as the US took a step back from its assault on Chinese tech firms. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.3 per cent.

Asian stocks were boosted after President Donald Trump’s team reassured US firms they can do business with Chinese tech giant Wechat. Bloomberg reported the moves.

FTSE 100 lifted by Astrazeneca news

But driving European markets this morning was the US Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to add the use of blood plasma from recovered patients to the country’s coronavirus treatment list.

“This is by no means that big coronavirus cure that the world is waiting for,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index. But “it is most certainly another step in the right direction,” she added.

Trump is considering seeking another FDA “emergency-use authorisation” for the coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the Financial Times reported. That added to the upbeat mood in markets.

The dollar slipped back 0.2 per cent against a basket of other currencies. The safe-haven asset has lost ground when investors turn to stocks in recent months.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, on US 10-year bonds slipped back slightly to 0.634 per cent. The UK 10-year yield dropped marginally to 0.203 per cent as risk sentiment returned.

Investors chose to shrug off rising coronavirus cases around the world.

France reported 4,897 new cases yesterday, the biggest one-day jump since April. The FTSE 100 was unfazed even as new UK cases stayed above 1,000 for the fourth day in a row.