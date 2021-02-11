FTSE 100 gains as upbeat AstraZeneca results boost investor confidence

London’s FTSE 100 rose by 0.2 per cent on Thursday as AstraZeneca’s upbeat quarterly results boosted investor morale.

The Covid-19 vaccine maker gained by 1.1 per cent and was a notable boost to the FTSE 100 after beating analyst’s estimates for fourth-quarter sales.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 opened flat.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was home improvement company Kingfisher, rising 2.7 per cent.

Coca Cola and Just Eat also performed well, up 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

British foodservice firm Compass Group was the morning’s worst performer, down by 3.8 per cent, followed by NatWest’s 2.8 per cent drop.

Asian mood remains upbeat

Elsewhere, Asian shares rested at record highs on Thursday as investors digested meaty gains.

Oil prices tailed off slightly after enjoying the longest winning streak in two years amid hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

