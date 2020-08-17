FTSE 100 falters after US-China trade talks delayed

The FTSE 100 had a subdued start to the week’s trading as a delay to US-China trade talks added to jitters about a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The blue-chip index initially slipped as markets opened before climbing 0.28 per cent to 6,106 points by shortly after 10am.

Germany’s Dax and French benchmark Cac 40 were also up 0.19 per cent and 0.18 per cent during a quiet morning of trading.

Trade talks shelved

The US and China had been due to meet on Saturday for a review of their phase one trade deal.

But the meeting was scrapped due to conflicting schedules and the need to allow China more time to buy US exports, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, focus is beginning to shift to the US presidential election in November, with controversy heating up over Donald Trump’s attack on the postal service.

Bullish sentiment was also stunted last week as optimism over a potential US stimulus package began to fade and disappointing retail sales took their toll.

“US politics is also presenting a problem for investors, with little in the way of evidence that the delay to a new stimulus plan is causing damage to the US economy,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Covid-19 cases rise

“The number of new Covid-19 cases across Europe is the number one thing to watch in the coming days as it has the potential to send nascent economic recovery into reverse,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Italy last night tightened its rules on wearing masks and shuttered nightclubs amid fears about an uptick in cases across the continent.

Germany has also extended travel warnings to nearly all of Spain.

It came after the UK added France, the Netherlands and Malta to its 14-day quarantine rules.

The announcement continued to hit travel stocks, with IAG and Tui down 2.85 per cent and 3.53 per cent respectively. Easyjet and Ryanair also slipped in morning trading.

Hewson added: “The implementation of quarantine measures, by the UK government, as well as others, in response to rising infection rates in other European countries is also raising the political temperature in a fashion that appears to be prompting knee-jerk responses that could exacerbate the economic damage all round.”

Empty offices hit property firms

Property developers were among the biggest FTSE fallers this morning amid renewed signs that workers will not be rushing back the the office.

Fund manager Schroders yesterday became the first major City firm to tell staff they will not be required to return to the office five days a week even after the pandemic.

The announcement will reignite fears that changes to working habits due to Covid-19 will become permanent.

Property giants British Land and Land Securities Group were both hit by the move, falling 1.80 per cent and 1.68 per cent respectively.

British office workers have been much slower to return to offices than counterparts in France, Germany and Italy according to analysis from Morgan Stanley’s research unit Alphawise.

Just over one-third of UK white-collar employees have returned to work since the lockdown, compared to almost three-quarters of staff in Europe.

Miners lift FTSE 100

But it wasn’t all bad news this morning, and the FTSE 100 was lifted by gains for major blue-chip miners.

Anglo American topped the FTSE rises, gaining 2.11 per cent in early trading. Polymetal International and Fresnillo were also up roughly two per cent.

The gains came after China announced it would inject $100bn into its financial system.

But Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, warned the impact of the stimulus was limited, adding: “Investors will be wary of reaching the point where the announcement of big financial packages no longer acts as a positive catalyst.”

Brexit and economic data

The FTSE’s progress was hindered this morning by an empty economic calendar.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, said it was “difficult for the European markets to get a feel for what direction they should be heading in”.

Instead, traders will be turning their attention to a string of data releases this week — including inflation and retail sales — that will provide further insight into the UK’s recovery from coronavirus.

“There appears to be an increasing nervousness, despite the gains of the last 100 days, that for all of the optimism over recent economic re-openings, that economies are reaching the limits of what they can do, without increasing the risk of a surging second wave of cases, as we head towards the autumn months,” said Hewson.

Brexit will also be back in the limelight this week as trade talks with the European Commission resume tomorrow.

Chief negotiator David Frost last week said an agreement could be reached in September.