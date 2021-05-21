FTSE 100 falls despite surging retail sales as Kingfisher drags down index

London’s FTSE 100 dropped slightly this morning despite a surge in April retail sales as B&Q owner Kingfisher fell to the bottom of the index.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.3 per cent in early trading, despite takeaway giant Just Eat rising to the top of the index with a two per cent leap.

The index declined despite retail sales soaring in April as Britain came out of its third lockdown.

The amount of money changing hands in stores jumped 9.2 per cent in April compared with March, as restrictions eased, and most retailers reopened.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 also fell by 0.2 per cent, as Investec posted a ten per cent drop in annual profit.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was engineering firm Weir Group, who rose 1.6 per cent, followed by Antofagasta, up by 1.5 per cent.

Sportswear giant JD Sports and manufacturer Melrose Industries also rose 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Kingfisher was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 3.6 per cent, followed by British Land’s 3.1 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Hargreaves Lansdown and water company Severn Trent both dipped by 1.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian stocks rallied today following Wall Street’s overnight lead, as investors softened inflation concerns and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Fed.

Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei shot up 0.8 per cent while Taiwan’s stock index gained 1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chinese blue chips lost 0.8 per cent as the index was weighed by financials and capping broader gains in the region.

Elsewhere, the Nasdaq Composite soared 1.8 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a 0.6 per cent rise.

European stocks also looked set to rally at the open, with the Euro Stoxx 50 up 0.3 per cent.

