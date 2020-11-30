FTSE 100 falls but remains on track for best month in 30 years

The FTSE 100 slipped this morning but remains well on track for one of the best months in its history in November.

London’s premier index dropped 0.4 per cent this morning, but is set for a monthly gain of 13 per cent – its best in 31 years.

This month’s rally was triggered by a series of positive announcements about a number of potential vaccines for the coronavirus disease.

On each of the last three Mondays, a different vaccine candidate has been reported as over 90 per cent effective against the disease, prompting a surge of optimism from traders.

The FTSE 250 index of midcap companies also shed half a per cent, but remains on course for its best month since 2009.

With UK and EU negotiators meeting this week in a last-gasp attempt to hammer out a trade deal, the index, which is widely considered a good indicator of Brexit sentiment, could see some further swings.

Oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell were the biggest fallers on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 as oil prices fell two per cent ahead of a meeting of producer group OPEC+.

The oil alliance meets tomorrow to decide whether to extend large output cuts to balance global markets, but members have not yet agreed on the policy.

Across Europe, the German DAX was down 0.4 per cent, while France’s CAC fell 0.6 per cent as the week’s trading began.

Traders will wait to see what happens when US markets reopen this afternoon after the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.