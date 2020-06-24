FTSE 100 falls as new coronavirus cases unsettle investors

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning as increasing numbers of new coronavirus cases helped cool optimism about the speed of the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The blue-chip index fell as much as 0.70 per cent after the open on Wednesday as mounting numbers of new infections sent jitters through equity markets.

The FTSE’s European peers also sank into the red, with Germany’s DAX shedding as much as 0.6 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slipping 0.62 per cent.

European equities losses follow some concerning coronavirus case figures from the US overnight.

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the US Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned yesterday that there was a “disturbing” rise in the number of new coronavirus cases in some states.

Asian stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday to touch a four-month high, with investors remaining stubbornly optimistic about the prospect of re-opening the global economy, even as coronavirus cases looked to be accelerating to new peaks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 per cent to reach its highest since pandemic lockdowns first hammered markets in early March.