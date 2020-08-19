FTSE 100 falls amid US-China tensions and coronavirus fears

The FTSE 100 fell in early trading as another increase in US-China tensions and pockets of rising coronavirus cases around the world worried investors.

The UK’s main stock index slipped 0.1 per cent to 6,072 points. The FTSE 250 of smaller, more UK-focused firms, rose 0.1 per cent, however.

Read more: Ireland to tighten coronavirus rules after spike in cases

In Europe, Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 both fell 0.1 per cent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.05 per cent.

Overnight, China’s CSI 300 index dropped 1.5 per cent after US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled last weekend’s round of trade talks with China.

“I canceled talks with China,” Trump said at a speech in Arizona. “I don’t want to talk to China right now.”

US-China tensions have risen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Investors fear Trump will ramp up the rhetoric as the November presidential election approaches, which could lead to a new trade war and derail the global economic recovery.

Coronavirus cases weigh on FTSE 100

Rising coronavirus cases in various countries around the world also weighed on investors’ minds. Ireland is tightening restrictions on some gatherings and New Zealand is dealing with a new outbreak.

However, pessimism was tempered by US stock markets, which yesterday hit a new all-time high despite the dire state of the global economy.

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2 per cent yesterday, setting a closing record of 3,390 points.

It topped off the remarkable rise in US stocks over the last few months. European markets, in particular the FTSE 100 which is exposed to energy firms and banks, have fared much less well.

The rally has been powered by the big US tech firms – such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix – which have done well from coronavirus lockdowns.

Read more: UK inflation unexpectedly rises on oil prices and clothes shopping

US stock markets were set to open flat, however.

The dollar rose 0.1 per cent against a basket of other currencies. It yesterday hit a two-year low on concerns that the country is not on top of the coronavirus pandemic and worries about the next stimulus package.