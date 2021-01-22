FTSE 100 falls again as 'Biden bounce' runs out of steam

The FTSE 100 fell again this morning as global markets stepped back from the highs they reached on the back of Joe Biden’s new economic stimulus proposal.

London’s premier market fell 0.6 per cent in early trading to stand at 6,674 points. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was down 0.2 per cent at 20,763 points.

BA owner IAG was the biggest faller today, dropping 2.9 per cent. Mining and energy stocks BP and Anglo American were also among the biggest fallers.

It marks yet another dull weak of trading on the FTSE 100, which has struggled to make gains despite the optimism generated by the new US administration.

Having made a rapid start to the year, jumping 6.4 per cent in the first week of January, it has subsequently lagged its continental rivals.

But today the FTSE was trading ahead of these markets, with the German DAX down 0.8 per cent and the French CAC down 1.0 per cent.

Overnight, markets across Asia slipped back from the highs of earlier in the week, with the pan-Asian MSCI down 0.6 per cent after three sessions of gains.

Chinese shares started on the backfoot with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng off 1.4 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent after its services output hit a five-month low.

In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both eked out new highs, but the rally on Wall Street showed clear signs of slowing.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, commented “Markets have stumbled at the end of a generally directionless week.

“The wave of optimism which had gripped the US markets the previous day, as the inauguration of the new President passed without incident, and as investors took hope from some positive political noises around the stimulus package, subsided.