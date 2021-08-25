FTSE 100 edges up after Wall Street hits new record highs

The FTSE 100 pushed up for a fourth straight session this morning after Wall Street hit new record highs last night.

After an hour of trading, London’s premier index was up 0.2 per cent at 7,135.89 points, with Weir Group leading the way after rising 2.2 per cent.

Gambler Entain and bank Standard Chartered were next on the list, up 1.6 and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile the FTSE 250 of midcap firms hit a record high of 23,957.23 after rising 0.3 per cent after the bell.

AIM-listed Waste management firm Augean surged 16.7 per cent after it said it agreed to a buyout offer of £341m from a group affiliated to London-based investment manager Ancala Partners.

And British subprime lender Amigo dropped 4.5 per cent after it said its losses increased substantially in the last financial year.

AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said that traders were waiting for the start of tomorrow’s Jackson Hole Federal Reserve summit for an indication of what policymakers are thinking about the pace of the economic recovery after Covid-19.

All three major US stock indexes advanced higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at all-time closing highs, the 50th time the former has done so this year alone.

For the year to date, the Dow Jones is now up by 15.6 per cent, the S&P 500 by 19.4 per cent and the Nasdaq by 16.5 per cent.

Interactive Investor head of markets Richard Hunter said that at present a “Goldilocks” scenario was playing out in the US, “with economic data suggesting that the recovery may be on track, but not to the extent of overheating”.

“As such, and ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell later in the week at Jackson Hole, there are some strong foundations in place with some analysts expecting that the major indices have further to go”, he added.