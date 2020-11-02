FTSE 100 edges lower following news of second lockdown

The FTSE 100 started the week on a shaky note, holding flat in morning trading as sterling tumbled following news the UK would enter a second national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The blue-chip index edged lower straight after the open, but had pared back losses to sit flat at 5,579.42 by 8.45am.

Read more: ‘No alternative’ to second lockdown, PM to tell MPs

The FTSE 100 was helped by a weak pound, with sterling slipping 0.6 per cent against the dollar this morning amid fears over the economic impact of a second lockdown.

The midcap, domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell further as traders reacted to news of a fresh England-wide lockdown, dropping 0.85 per cent to 17,067.20.

England is set to enter lockdown on Thursday, following an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday night.

Non-essential shops, pubs, bars, and restaurants will be closed until 2 December in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus in England.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said this morning that the virus was spreading faster than in the reasonable worst case scenario, telling BBC Radio 4 that the NHS would have been overwhelmed if fresh restrictions were not introduced.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Travel, retail, and leisure stocks were among the highest fallers in London amid concerns over the impact of lockdown on their businesses.

British Airways-owner IAG led the FTSE 100’s fallers with an almost 6.5 per cent drop. JD Sports fell 5.86 per cent, while hotel chain Whitbread shed 4.33 per cent.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods fell 3.21 per cent after warning it could lose £375m of sales due to the second lockdown.

British midcaps bore the brunt of this morning’s falls, however, with pub and restaurant groups among the biggest decliners on the FTSE 250.

JD Wetherspoon dropped 8.58 per cent in morning trading, while fellow pub group Mitchells & Butlers shedding 5.61 per cent.

Travel firms Easyjet and TUI both dropped over five per cent.

The FTSE 100’s European peers put in a mixed performance this morning, with the pan-continental Stoxx 600 index gaining 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat, while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.12 per cent.

Read more: GVC warns that new lockdown could cost it £43m

The shaky start to the week for European equities follows a strong performance from Asian markets overnight after new data showing strong factory activity in China underscored the country’s quick economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Stocks in Shenzhen climbed 1.39 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was broadly flat at 0.02 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng climbed 1.54 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei added 1.39 per cent.