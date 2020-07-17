FTSE 100 edges higher despite record rise in US coronavirus cases

The FTSE 100 opened tentatively higher as investors weigh up the biggest one-day rise in US coronavirus cases so far against the hopes for an economic recovery.

Britain’s major stock index was 0.1 per cent up at 6,259 points. The FTSE 250 of smaller firms was down 0.1 per cent.

Read more: UK economy grows by much less than expected after April crash

In Europe, Germany’s Dax was up 0.2 per cent. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was 0.1 per cent higher.

The US yesterday shattered the one-day record for new coronavirus cases. It notched up more than 75,000.

Investors fear that the surge in cases could lead to states reimposing lockdowns and damaging the recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

Weaker-than-expected economic data weighed on markets yesterday and overnight. US jobless claims figures yesterday came in higher than anticipated, with 1.3m Americans making new claims for unemployment insurance.

FTSE 100 rises after US shares drop

Asian shares were mixed overnight. China’s CSI 300 index was 0.6 per cent higher and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.5 per cent. But Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent.

US stock markets also slipped yesterday. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.7 per cent.

Texas governor Greg Abbott warned yesterday that the recent outbreak may force him to lock down the US’s second most-populous state.

Nonetheless, the FTSE 100 rose as investors chose to focus on the reopening of economies around the world.

Investors will have their eyes trained on a major EU summit debating a rescue fund today. Debate will begin over a €750bn package, and whether it should be mainly given out as grants or loans.

Read more: Decline in London’s business activity eases as economy reopens

“There is no doubt the region needs a financial boost, but nothing is likely to be agreed upon soon,” said David Madden, market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets.

As the FTSE 100 rose, the pound was roughly flat against the dollar at $1.255.