FTSE 100 drops as surging pound dents exporters

London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as a stronger pound weighed on export-orientated companies.

The exporter-heavy index fell 0.4 per cent, with large dollar-earning consumer staples firms dropping as the pound strengthened.

Heavyweight oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also fell as they dragged the index down.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped by 0.3 per cent, even as new data showed British retail sales soared beyond expectations in March.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was industrial software firm Aveva, who rose 4.7 per cent, followed by Rolls-Royce, up by 3.2 per cent.

Property giant Rightmove and Ocado also rose 3.2 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.

Aerospace firm BAE Systems was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 4.1 per cent, followed by miner Fresnillo’s 2.6 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Antofagasta and Standard Life Aberdeen both dipped by two per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian shares shot up on Friday, lifted by rising Chinese blue-chips and a decision by the European Central Bank to maintain stimulus.

Asian investors largely shrugged off the impact of a possible US capital gains tax hike.

European equity markets opened higher to add to two days of gains, with the Euro Stoxx 50 futures up by almost one per cent.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.94 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.6 per cent.

