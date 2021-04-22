FTSE 100 continues to rise as mining sector drives rally

London’s FTSE 100 edged 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday as it continued to stage a recovery following Tuesday’s heavy fall.

The blue-chip index was boosted by mining and industrials stocks, although the gains were capped by a stronger pound.

Engineer Melrose Industries shot up by 2.5 per cent after Peel Hunt raised its price target, but large dollar-earning firms, including Unilever, slipped on a slightly stronger pound.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 shot up by 0.5 per cent

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was Hikma Pharmaceuticals, who rose 2.5 per cent, followed by manufacturer Smith & Nephew, up by 2.3 per cent.

AstraZeneca and fashion house Burberry also rose 2.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

Insurance firm Prudential was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by more than four per cent, followed by Ocado’s 3.9 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Glencore and takeaway giant Just Eat both dipped by 3.4 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week.

Japan led the gains, with the Nikkei 225 rising two per cent after sliding heavily in each of the last two sessions.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 0.5 per cent, but mainland China shares were weaker, weighed down by persistent worries over tensions with the US.

Meanwhile, European stocks pointed to higher opens, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.5 per cent.

