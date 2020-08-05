FTSE 100 climbs and gold hits new high as investors bet on US stimulus

The FTSE 100 rose in early trading as investors hoped US Democrats and the White House would strike a new stimulus deal, while gold surged to a fresh all-time high.

London’s blue-chip index climbed 0.9 per cent to 6,088 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms rose 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.8 per cent as optimism spread on the continent. France’s CAC was up 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, gold smashed through the $2,000 barrier. It rose 0.6 per cent this morning to $2,030 an ounce.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 was roughly flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent but Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent.

Investors have prayed for progress in the next round of US stimulus talks. But it has been hard to come by, causing a shaky couple of weeks for the FTSE 100 and global markets.

Yesterday negotiators reported little headway. However, investors found solace in some signs of movement, including top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell saying he may accept the extension of the $600 (£458) weekly jobless aid payments.

“The American people, in the end, need help,” McConnell said.

Gold surge continues as FTSE 100 climbs

The rising gold price was driven by expectations of more fiscal and monetary stimulus, analysts said. The yellow metal is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Its rise has coincided with the dollar dropping to two-year lows.

David Madden, market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets, said: “The aggressive easing policies of central banks around the global have put big pressure on bond yields, some of which turned negative.”

“This has been a factor in the metals’ popularity as some investors are turning to gold and silver.” Silver surged to $26 an ounce.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said: “So far, we haven’t seen much profit-taking on the recent push. It will be interesting to watch how investors behave above the $2,000 mark.”

The dollar fell 0.3 per cent against a basket of other currencies. Its slide has helped other global currencies, and pushed the pound 0.3 per cent higher to $1.311 as the FTSE 100 rose.