FTSE 100 breaks above 7,000 for first time since 2020 Covid crash

London’s FTSE 100 rose above the 7,000-mark on Friday for the first time since Covid pummelled financial markets last year.

Speedy vaccine rollouts and government policy support has lifted investor confidence about a stronger economic re-opening.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.4 per cent, with heavyweight banking, energy and mining stocks gaining between 0.3 and 1.1 per cent.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said it was a “massive milestone” for the index.

“The market was understandably shocked as the coronavirus gripped the world but in true investor style it has quickly focused on the future and the ability for corporate earnings to recover”, he added.

Globally, sentiment was also bolstered after a batch of Chinese and US economic data helped investors price in a solid Covid recovery.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged up by 0.2 per cent as it soared to a record high. It continues a hot streak for the junior market, which has now gained 26 per cent in the last six months.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was packaging firm Smurfit Kappa, who rose 4.4 per cent, closely followed by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, up by 4.3 per cent.

Mining firm Antofagasta and home improvement company Kingfisher also rose 3.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.

Legal & General was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 5.2 per cent, followed by BHP Group’s 2.6 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, JD Sports and fashion house Burberry both dipped by two per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, global stocks hovered near record highs on Friday after strong US and Chinese economic data cemented expectations of a solid recovery from the Covid-induced slump.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.25 per cent, while Shanghai stocks shot up 0.6 per cent.

China’s economy grew by the fastest rate in its history in the first quarter of 2021 as GDP grew 18.3 per cent and left last year’s lockdowns behind.

Overnight data from the US was also upbeat, with retail sales rebounding by almost 10 per cent in March, pushing the level of sales 17.1 per cent above its pre-pandemic level.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 1.1 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.3 per cent as it neared its record peak set in February.

Meanwhile, European shares inched higher, with Euro Stoxx futures up 0.1 per cent.

