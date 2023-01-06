FTSE 100: HSBC and other bank shares to move after StanChart reports

The FTSE 100 will open again at 8am

The FTSE 100 continues to ride into the green this year after three consecutive days of increases, with expectations that bank shares will continue to do well amid ongoing speculation about a potential bid from First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.64 per cent yesterday, building on a slightly smaller gain on Wednesday and a bumper gain on Tuesday, the first day back of the new year.

Yesterday reports that the Emirati bank had considered a bid for Standard Chartered saw bank shares as a whole jump 3.4 per cent.

That news came after trading updates from Next and Gregg’s gave traders food for thought on the state of the UK economy.

With the recession in ‘full swing’ according to the British Chambers of Commerce, Next’s better than expected results surprised analysts.

Peel Hunt wonk Ian Williams said it was “an encouraging day for those pushing the…. attractions of the UK market, as the trading update from Next offered some encouragement that the gloom about the consumer out look may have been overdone.”

Next was up a comfortable 7 per cent yesterday.

Even the FTSE 250, which is a more domestically focussed market, has done well.

It is up 1.72 per cent on the year to date, as some negativity lifts.

China’s reopening from the Zero-Covid policy has boosted global sentiment significantly, with the economic growth potentially produced by the Asian giant helping in theory to power the west out of recession with a bit more oomph.

The London Stock Exchange will open at 8am.