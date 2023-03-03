From the digital pound, to homeworking via heat pumps: City A.M.’s five most-read stories of the week

From the digital pound, to homeworking via heat pumps: City A.M.’s top five most-read stories of the week

The most read story of the last seven days was the revelation that the digital pound would coming this decade. Details of the unpublished Treasury and BoE report were reported here and read by hundreds of thousands of readers

Second most read was our energy editor’s piece on heat pumps, following British Gas owner’s decision to offer a cheaper version, this story looked at whether heat pumps have finally cracked the mainstream market.

Third most read was a feel-good story on the London economy. Our economics editor looked at how London was set to power the UK away from recession.

The fourth best-read story on City A.M. was a look at the Bank of England £800bn bond buying scheme and how years of quantitative easing is coming back to bite the UK taxpayer.

The fifth read-best story centered on the wfh/office working debate. Readers wanted to know how HSBC has doubled down on homeworking while Lloyd’s of London is pushing for return to City HQ