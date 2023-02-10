City A.M.’s Top Five: This week’s best read stories – 10 February

By:

This week’s best read stories on City. A.M. included regret over Brexit, house prices and crytocurrency

The concept of the UK’s first official digital currency was something that interested City A.M. readers, while the idea of BA’s pedestal as the world’s favourite airline being kicked over also struck a chord.

Just in case you missed them, here are the best read stories on City A.M. this week

One: Could the UK get its own digital currency?

Speculation that the digital pound was less than ten years away proved popular with readers, who were interested in a story on an unpublished Treasury and BoE report

Digital pound coming this decade, unpublished Treasury and BoE report suggests

Two: House prices and the property ladder

City A.M.’s economics editor Jack Barnett’s analysis on house prices was our second most read story of the week.

House prices are poised to slide in 2023 but straight into the hands of the lucky few

Three: Drinks, Brexit and loose lips

Brexit supporters admitted leaving EU was a ‘disaster’ after ‘a drink or two’., a revelation revealed by former Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Brexit supporters admit leaving EU was a ‘disaster’ after ‘a drink or two’, ex home sec Amber Rudd says

Tesco squared up to Lidl this week when two of UK’s largest supermarkets went to court over the use of yellow logo.

Tesco versus Lidl: Two of UK’s largest supermarkets go to court over use of yellow logo

Five: BA ‘not’ the worlds favourite airline?

The world’s favourite airline? It’s certainly not British Airways anymore, according to columnist Eliot Wilson.

The world’s favourite airline? It’s certainly not British Airways anymore

