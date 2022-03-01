Fried Frank poaches 35 of New York rival Cadwalader’s staff

New York law firm Fried Frank has poached 35 professionals from its New York rival Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

Fried Frank is set to take on five partners from New York’s oldest law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

In the coming weeks, 15 Cadwalader lawyers and a further 15 professional services employees will also join white-shoe law firm Fried Frank.

David Greenwald, chair of Fried Frank, set up the transfer, after hiring his longtime associate Steven Lofchie.

Lofchie joined Fried Frank on Monday along with Cadwalader partners Ray Shirazi, Steven Lofchie, Dorothy Mehta, Nihal Patel.

Jason Schwartz will join shortly after, according to the Financial Times.

The transfer comes as the battle for talent, triggered by the economic impacts of the global pandemic, rages on into 2022.

In 2020, Fried Frank paid its partners $3.3m compared to the $3m paid out by Cadwalader.