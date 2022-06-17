Friday’s Crypto AM Daily



The Week in review

With Jason Deane

The theme of last week’s summary was that the narrow trading range Bitcoin had been in for weeks was “boring, but necessary” as the underlying development work is being ground out without fanfare.

But that was last week.

This week, Bitcoin and the broader markets were very anything but boring as spectacular red candles rapidly filled our screens, caused by a multitude of factors including macroeconomic concerns and loss of industry confidence due to recent events with UST, Celsius and others.

Once that momentum sets in it becomes an unstoppable force and stays that way until something fundamental happens. It’s the same when the market enters a euphoric upwards phase as well of course, but those days seem very, very far away right now.

So what does all this mean? Is crypto dead? (again!) Is the dream of decentralised money over?

If this is your first bear market cycle it probably feels like it. It feels so dark and impossible to overcome.

And I completely understand where you’re coming from.

The first bear market that I had serious exposure to was the 2017/18 retail driven crash that saw Bitcoin run up from $700 up to $20,000 and then down to less than $5,000 over an eighteen month period, with a few “very red” days to boot. It was a strong – and painful – learning experience for someone who had only been in the industry for around a year at that point.

In retrospect we now know it was a very good thing. The market had become ridiculously overheated, full of scam ICOs, hopeless projects and all kinds of rubbish – all effectively wiped out by the crash. It took time for the dust to settle, but once it had, a new wave of development could begin, development that brought us to where we are today.

We will almost certainly say the same thing about this crash in years to come. We’re having a major clear out and, like getting rid of things we have an emotional attachment to, it can be painful. However, this will lead to a clear head and a new base from which to move forwards.

Of course, it should be apparent that Bitcoin is, in many ways, exempt from this process. If you measure the success of Bitcoin in simple dollar terms, you may disagree with that statement, but the reality is that as the world’s only truly decentralised network, it’s really not interested in what’s going on in the market. That’s a human concern.

Bitcoin simply keeps producing blocks every ten minutes and the dedicated devs keep doing what they’re doing regardless of what the markets are up to. In fact, bear markets are a great time to build, being free of distractions, market pressures and able to take advantage of supply line slack left over from the previous craziness. Those who are wise are building and accumulating.

I am, therefore, incredibly optimistic for the future.

To quote the meme loved by crypto Twitter “This is fine.”

And it really is, so have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $907 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, June 16 2022, at a price of $20,381.65. The daily high yesterday was $22,868.92 and the daily low was $20,265.23.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $402 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.77 trillion and Tesla is $662.32 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $33,599 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 65.88%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 9, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.31. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 24.64. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin doesn’t do what you want it to do. It does what it was designed to do.”

Natalie Brunell, Podcast Host

