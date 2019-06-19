Freshfields partner to face tribunal after sexual misconduct allegations

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) has rejected an attempt by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner Ryan Beckwith to have a sexual misconduct case against him thrown out. A junior lawyer at the firm alleged Beckwith had sex with her after a work event when she was heavily intoxicated and her decision making was impaired. Beckwith will now face a full hearing of the SDT in a case that is scheduled for 10 days starting on 30 September. Watchdog the Solicitors Regulatory Authority alleged that Beckwith had kissed the junior lawyer at a work drinks event, when he knew or ought to have known that there was no indication that such conduct was wanted.It alleged that Beckwith knew or ought to have known his conduct was an abuse of his position and inappropriate. The SRA alleged that he had sex with the junior lawyer, despite knowing she had not invited him to her home with a view to sexual activity taking place and despite knowing she was heavily intoxicated. The allegations against Beckwith are unproven at this stage. Freshfields senior partner Edward Braham said: “A partner of the firm is the subject of Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal proceedings and is on indefinite leave. Given the ongoing proceedings, to which we are not a party, it would be inappropriate to comment further on this case. “The firm takes all complaints extremely seriously. When this complaint was reported to us we instructed an external law firm to conduct a thorough investigation and we took actions in the light of the report’s findings. “We want a culture that is welcoming and allows our people to flourish, and we work hard to achieve that. We are running a firm-wide programme to ensure our values and behaviours are consistently experienced across the firm, and I am confident that we will continue to achieve change where it is needed.” Beckwith could not be reached for comment.