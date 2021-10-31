French president tells Johnson to 'respect the rules' amid post-Brexit fishing licence row

French president Emmanuel Macron has told Boris Johnson to “respect the rules” amid a row over fishing licences, according to a French official.

It comes as Johnson refused to rule out triggering a trade dispute action against France next week.

“The goal for both the president and the prime minister was to work towards de-escalation,” a French presidential official told reporters at the G20 summit.

France has threatened the UK with a fishing boat ban from some ports and tougher customs checks on lorries ferrying in British goods, from Tuesday.

It follows dozens of French vessels being denied post-Brexit fishing licences for UK and Jersey waters.

The UK has been accused of not staying true to its post-Brexit agreement with its EU neighbour.

“We won’t let the British wipe their feet on the Brexit agreement,” Macron’s spokesperson said yesterday.